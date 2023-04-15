Who Got The Work

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partner Stephen P. Blake has stepped in to defend PG&E ex-CEO Geisha J. Williams, former COO Nickolas Stavropoulos and other officers and directors of the power company in a federal securities lawsuit. The case, which focuses on PG&E's disclosures related to safety practices and regulatory compliance, was filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Rolnick Kramer Sadighi LLP and Long Law Firm on behalf of Orbis Capital Ltd. and affiliated investment funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-01314, Orbis Capital Limited et al v. Williams et al.

Energy

April 15, 2023, 11:18 AM

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws