Who Got The Work
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partner Stephen P. Blake has stepped in to defend PG&E ex-CEO Geisha J. Williams, former COO Nickolas Stavropoulos and other officers and directors of the power company in a federal securities lawsuit. The case, which focuses on PG&E's disclosures related to safety practices and regulatory compliance, was filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Rolnick Kramer Sadighi LLP and Long Law Firm on behalf of Orbis Capital Ltd. and affiliated investment funds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-01314, Orbis Capital Limited et al v. Williams et al.
Energy
April 15, 2023, 11:18 AM
Plaintiffs
- Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund
- Orbis Capital Limited
- Orbis Global Balanced Fund (Australia Registered)
- Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia Registered)
- Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited
- Orbis Global Equity Le Fund (Australia Registered)
- Orbis Institutional Global Equity (Ofo) Fund
- Orbis Institutional Global Equity Fund
- Orbis Institutional Global Equity L.P.
- Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity L.P.
- Orbis Oeic Global Balanced Fund
- Orbis Oeic Global Equity Fund
- Orbis Optimal Global Fund LP
- Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited
- Orbis Sicav Global Balanced Fund
- Orbis Sicav Global Equity Fund
Plaintiffs
- The Long Law Firm, PLLC
- Rolnick Kramer Sadighi LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler
defendants
- Anne Shen Smith
- Barbara L. Rambo
- David S. Thomason
- Eric D. Mullins
- Forrest E. Miller
- Fred J. Fowler
- Geisha J. Williams
- Julie M. Kane
- Lewis Chew
- Nickolas Stavropoulos
- Patrick M. Hogan
- Richard A. Meserve
- Richard C. Kelly
- Roger H. Kimmel
- Rosendo G. Parra
defendant counsels
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws