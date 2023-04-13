Who Got The Work

Stephen P. Blake of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has entered an appearance for PG&E Corp.'s top executives and directors in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Rolnick Kramer Sadighi and the Long Law Firm on behalf of Orbis Capital Ltd. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of filing misleading statements regarding PG&E's wildfire safety practices, including that the company achieved full legal compliance despite its violations of powerline safety regulations. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:23-cv-01314, Orbis Capital Limited et al v. Williams et al.

Energy

April 13, 2023, 8:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund

Orbis Capital Limited

Orbis Global Balanced Fund (Australia Registered)

Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia Registered)

Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited

Orbis Global Equity Le Fund (Australia Registered)

Orbis Institutional Global Equity (Ofo) Fund

Orbis Institutional Global Equity Fund

Orbis Institutional Global Equity L.P.

Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity L.P.

Orbis Oeic Global Balanced Fund

Orbis Oeic Global Equity Fund

Orbis Optimal Global Fund LP

Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited

Orbis Sicav Global Balanced Fund

Orbis Sicav Global Equity Fund

Plaintiffs

The Long Law Firm, PLLC

Rolnick Kramer Sadighi LLP

Lowenstein Sandler

defendants

Anne Shen Smith

Barbara L. Rambo

David S. Thomason

Eric D. Mullins

Forrest E. Miller

Fred J. Fowler

Geisha J. Williams

Julie M. Kane

Lewis Chew

Nickolas Stavropoulos

Patrick M. Hogan

Richard A. Meserve

Richard C. Kelly

Roger H. Kimmel

Rosendo G. Parra

defendant counsels

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws