Who Got The Work

Stephen P. Blake of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has entered an appearance for PG&E Corp.'s top executives and directors in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Rolnick Kramer Sadighi and the Long Law Firm on behalf of Orbis Capital Ltd. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of filing misleading statements regarding PG&E's wildfire safety practices, including that the company achieved full legal compliance despite its violations of powerline safety regulations. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:23-cv-01314, Orbis Capital Limited et al v. Williams et al.

Energy

April 13, 2023, 8:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws