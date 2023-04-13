Who Got The Work
Stephen P. Blake of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has entered an appearance for PG&E Corp.'s top executives and directors in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Rolnick Kramer Sadighi and the Long Law Firm on behalf of Orbis Capital Ltd. and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of filing misleading statements regarding PG&E's wildfire safety practices, including that the company achieved full legal compliance despite its violations of powerline safety regulations. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Van Keulen, is 5:23-cv-01314, Orbis Capital Limited et al v. Williams et al.
Energy
April 13, 2023, 8:26 AM
Plaintiffs
- Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund
- Orbis Capital Limited
- Orbis Global Balanced Fund (Australia Registered)
- Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia Registered)
- Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited
- Orbis Global Equity Le Fund (Australia Registered)
- Orbis Institutional Global Equity (Ofo) Fund
- Orbis Institutional Global Equity Fund
- Orbis Institutional Global Equity L.P.
- Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity L.P.
- Orbis Oeic Global Balanced Fund
- Orbis Oeic Global Equity Fund
- Orbis Optimal Global Fund LP
- Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited
- Orbis Sicav Global Balanced Fund
- Orbis Sicav Global Equity Fund
Plaintiffs
- The Long Law Firm, PLLC
- Rolnick Kramer Sadighi LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler
defendants
- Anne Shen Smith
- Barbara L. Rambo
- David S. Thomason
- Eric D. Mullins
- Forrest E. Miller
- Fred J. Fowler
- Geisha J. Williams
- Julie M. Kane
- Lewis Chew
- Nickolas Stavropoulos
- Patrick M. Hogan
- Richard A. Meserve
- Richard C. Kelly
- Roger H. Kimmel
- Rosendo G. Parra
defendant counsels
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws