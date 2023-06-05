Upstart, a consumer lender employing AI, and other defendants were sued Monday in California Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The court action, brought by the Law Office of Stanley R. Apps on behalf of Scott Orate, accuses the defendants of using unfair and deceptive tactics to renegotiate a settled debt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02765, Orate v. Upstart Network, Inc. et al.
AI & Automation
June 05, 2023, 2:05 PM