Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against David J. Disiere to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, over Disiere's failure to close on the sale of vacant land, was filed by Dunlap & Shipman on behalf of Orange Destin Properties. The case is 3:23-cv-00424, Orange Destin Properties, L.L.C. v. Disiere.

Real Estate

January 12, 2023, 6:26 AM