Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Commercial Enterprises Inc. and W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Aegis Law Firm, contends the defendants failed to pay all wages due to non-exempt hourly employees. The case is 5:23-cv-00415, Oraliza v. W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 28, 2023, 11:15 AM