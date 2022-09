New Suit - Patent

Fox Rothschild filed a patent lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Oralic Supplies. The suit, targeting Jiang Huang, seeks a declaration of non-infringement and invalidity of a single patent related to an electrical toothbrush design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01045, Oralic Supplies Inc. v. Huang.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 13, 2022, 6:54 PM