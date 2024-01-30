Oral Arguments: Texas Supreme Court Weighs Gender-Based Medi...

News From Law.com

Justices at the Texas Supreme Court questioned whether they should decide the constitutionality of a 2023 law banning gender-based medical care for children or send it for trial. In State of Texas v. Loe, the state on Tuesday asked the justices to decide the constitutionality of Senate Bill 14 now, rather than limit its ruling to the fate of the temporary injunction that started the state's appeal. The plaintiffs are children diagnosed with gender dysphoria, their parents and their physicians.

