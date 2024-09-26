Oral Argument Set: Justices to Weigh Constitutionality of Ge...

News From Law.com

Georgia's Equitable Caregiver Act, which establishes parental rights for nonbiological caregivers, will land before the Supreme Court of Georgia during oral arguments on Oct. 22. As appellant counsel with Denny, Pease, Kirk & Morgan in Columbus seek to convince the high court to find O.C.G.A. §19-7-3 "unconstitutional both on its face and as applied in [the underlying] case," collaborating appellee counsel from Hall Booth Smith in Columbus and VanLanduyt Law in Decatur counter that "the statute does not violate equal protection."

Georgia

September 26, 2024, 5:12 AM