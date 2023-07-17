Oral Argument in Suspended AG Paxton Disciplinary Case Is on...

News From Law.com

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, already facing a Texas Senate impeachment trial Sept. 5, will also be in oral argument the following week in his state bar disciplinary case. The complaints against Paxton brought by the Commission for Lawyer Discipline are also among the 20 articles of impeachment to be presented to the senate. On Thursday, the Dallas Court of Appeals informed Paxton and the commission that oral argument will take place the morning of Sept. 13.

