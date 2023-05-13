Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Friday removed a lawsuit against Peggy LaRue to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from a partnership dispute, was filed by Matheson & Associates on behalf of Hollyce Orahem-Chaharbakhshi and Wilson Orahem-Chaharbakhshi. The plaintiffs, who jointly owned and operated physical therapy franchises with the defendant, accuse LaRue of misappropriating funds. The case is 5:23-cv-00257, Orahem-Chaharbakhshi et al v. LaRue.

North Carolina

May 13, 2023, 11:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Hollyce Orahem-Chaharbakhshi

Wilson Orahem-Chaharbakhshi

defendants

Peggy LaRue

defendant counsels

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims