Oracles $23M FCPA Settlement Highlights Critical Need for St...

Oracle Corp. has agreed to strengthen its global compliance, risk and control practices and pay more than $23 million to settle a foreign bribery case with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The settlement announced Tuesday follows the retirement of longtime Oracle legal chief Dorian Daley, who told the company in late June that she planned to step down in August, according to a SEC filing. The 8-K noted that Daley would "assist in the transition of her duties until her retirement becomes effective."

Government

September 27, 2022, 1:26 PM