News From Law.com

Oracle Corp, Chief Legal Officer Stuart Levey received a $1 million bonus that drove his total earnings to $13.6 million in fiscal 2024. The bonus was 133% of his target based on "significant contributions to Oracle's legal strategy and successes during fiscal 2024 and his potential future contributions to Oracle's success," the Austin, Texas-based company said in its proxy statement.

September 26, 2024, 4:27 PM