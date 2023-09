News From Law.com

Oracle Corp. handed new chief legal officer Stuart Levey a special stock grant valued at $11.5 million when he joined the database-management giant in October 2022. The Austin, Texas-based company disclosed the compensation in a proxy statement it recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. His total pay for the fiscal year that ended in May 31, 2023, was $12.8 million, including salary of $557,765 and a cash bonus of $650,000.

September 26, 2023, 7:03 AM

