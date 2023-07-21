New Suit - Insurance

Erie Insurance Group, Hartford Financial Services, Selective Insurance Group, AIG and other defendants were hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment on Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Coats & Bennett on behalf of Ora Architecture PA, seeks to declare that the defendants have a duty to defend or indemnify Ora in an underlying construction defect action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00382, Ora Architecture, P.A. v. Erie Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 6:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Ora Architecture, P.A.

Plaintiffs

Coats & Bennett PLLC

defendants

Erie Insurance Company

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Selective Insurance Company

Western World Insurance Company

Employers Mutual Casualty Insurance Company

Greenwich Insurance Company

Kinsale Insurance Company

Westfield Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute