Erie Insurance Group, Hartford Financial Services, Selective Insurance Group, AIG and other defendants were hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment on Thursday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Coats & Bennett on behalf of Ora Architecture PA, seeks to declare that the defendants have a duty to defend or indemnify Ora in an underlying construction defect action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00382, Ora Architecture, P.A. v. Erie Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
July 21, 2023, 6:26 AM