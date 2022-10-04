Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Monday removed a franchise and trade secret lawsuit against Elior Perez, Cynthia Chowdhury, Carbon Altamonte Mall LLC and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Kubicki Draper and Seyfarth Shaw on behalf of Mania jeans franchisor Or Mania USA Inc., accuses Perez of misappropriating confidential information and trade secrets gained from Or Mania to open and operate his competing Carbon jeans business. The case is 1:22-cv-23211, Or Mania USA, Inc. v. Mania Premium Outlet International Dr, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 04, 2022, 7:47 AM