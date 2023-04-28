New Suit - Trade Secrets

Shutts & Bowen and Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg filed a trade secrets lawsuit Friday in Florida Northern District Court on behalf of Optio RX LLC and its subsidiary Crestview Pharmacy LLC. The suit takes aim at several former Optio employees and their new business Crestview City Pharmacy Inc. The complaint contends that the defendants conspired to unfairly compete with their former employer by starting a competing business with a near-identical name, stealing trade secrets and soliciting the plaintiff’s customers and employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-08993, Optio Rx, LLC et al v. Crestview City Pharmacy, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Aliette Rodz

Optio Rx, LLC

Plaintiffs

Shutts & Bowen

defendants

Bryan Henderson

Christopher Neil Densman

Crestview City Pharmacy, Inc.

Jennifer Reshay Densman

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims