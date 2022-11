New Suit - Patent

Michaels Stores was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Budo Law on behalf of Optinetix, asserts a patented method for distributing digital coupons via a mobile app. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-00189, Optinetix (Israel) Ltd. v. Michaels Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

