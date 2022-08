News From Law.com

The legal chief for the Oprah Winfrey Network has lost her job as part of another wave of layoffs from parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. Karen Grant-Selma was cut as OWN's head of business and legal affairs along with three other execs: Mary Beth Cunin, head of programming; Jennifer Giddens, chief marketing officer; and Nicole Nichols, communications chief.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 22, 2022, 1:25 PM