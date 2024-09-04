Opposing Counsel Found Noncompliant as Winston & Strawn Triu...

News From Law.com

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas dismissed with prejudice on a summary judgment motion a $150 million damages claim brought by one energy company against another. U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit filed in September 2022 by Weymouth, Massachusetts-based BHI Energy I Power Services LLC against Power Standard LLC and affiliated entities and employees. BHI provides staffing to companies in the industrial, oil and gas, and power-generation markets.

Energy

September 04, 2024, 5:03 PM