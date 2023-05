News From Law.com International

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority faces a delicate balancing act in its review of the artificial intelligence market, according to technology lawyers. The regulator is set to look at the foundation models behind popular tools such as ChatGPT, as well as other generative AI that have emerged over the past five years, it has announced.

May 05, 2023, 6:07 AM

