New Suit

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a complaint for declaratory relief Thursday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of brokerage and investment bank Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. The suit, against Jerome Hopper, Lori Hopper and other defendants, seeks to enjoin the defendants from arbitrating against Oppenheimer for claims the defendants could have brought in an underlying Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00067, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. v. Mitchell et al.

Investment Firms

January 13, 2023, 5:52 AM