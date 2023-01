New Suit

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. The suit seeks to block FINRA arbitration proceedings initiated by Sylvia Majani. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00113, Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. v. Majani.

Banking & Financial Services

January 21, 2023, 9:36 AM