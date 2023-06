New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court seeking over $12 million on behalf of Oppenheimer & Co. The complaint, arising from an underlying $1.28 billion SPAC merger, pursues claims against Hub Cyber Security Israel Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04909, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., v. Hub Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. a/k/a Hub Cyber Security Ltd.

