Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Gabriel R. Oppenheim, creator of television show 'Crime Divers: NY.' The complaint pursues claims against Samuel R. Goldberg and Ilan Ulmer for allegedly producing and creating 'DCU: Deep Crime Unit,' which the plaintiff contends is a direct copy of his show. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02645, Oppenheim v. Goldberg et al.

March 30, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Gabriel R Oppenheim

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Ilan Ulmer

Samuel R Goldberg

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims