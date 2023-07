Removed To Federal Court

Caterpillar on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Leonard Law Group on behalf of Eric Opitz, who contends that he was injured when the built-in ladder on a Caterpillar Twin Engine Scraper broke while he was standing on it. The defendant is represented by Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice. The case is 1:23-cv-04868, Opitz v. Caterpillar Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 26, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric Opitz

defendants

Caterpillar Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker Sterchi Cowden And Rice L.l.c.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims