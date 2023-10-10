Opioid Special Master Who Hit Reply All Protected by Judicia...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge on Tuesday found that David Cohen, the special master in the opioid multidistrict litigation who accidentally his "reply all" in an email he meant to send to himself, should not be disqualified because he was protected under the judicial deliberative privilege. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, citing a report on the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion opinion last year, said Cohen did not waive that privilege in his affidavit or in a statement to Law.com.

