Opioid Special Master Facing Disqualification Motion After H...

The special master in the opioid multidistrict litigation is facing possible disqualification after he inadvertently hit 'reply all' on an email about cases against pharmacy benefit managers. David Cohen, who has served as special master since 2018, meant to send the Aug. 28 email to himself and apologized for the mistake. But lawyers for Express Scripts and OptumRx filed a disqualification motion on Tuesday, insisting the email would 'lead any reasonable observer to question his impartiality.'

Health Care

September 20, 2023, 8:09 PM

