Opioid Judge Rejects DQ Motion But Cautions Motley Rice: The...

A federal judge rejected a motion to disqualify Motley Rice from dozens of opioid cases after questioning pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx's timing and insistence that the firm had obtained confidential documents when it represented the state of Hawaii, the District of Columbia and the City of Chicago in cases involving insulin pricing. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, on Monday, also had concerns about Motley Rice, which should have followed the ethical rules of government lawyers.

March 18, 2024, 8:52 PM

