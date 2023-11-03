Opioid Defendants Appeal Judges Untenable Order on Special M...

News From Law.com

Two pharmacy benefit managers, OptumRx Inc. and Express Scripts Inc., have appealed a judge's order refusing to disqualify special master David Cohen in the opioid multidistrict litigation after he inadvertently hit "reply all" in an email. OptumRx and Express Scripts Iinsisted the email showed Cohen was biased against them, but U.S. District Judge Dan Polster refused to disqualify him on the basis of the judicial deliberative privilege. The petition insists Cohen never asserted such a privilege.

Health Care

November 03, 2023, 2:47 PM

nature of claim: /