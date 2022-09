New Suit - Patent

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Desmarais LLP filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of OPEX Corporation. The suit, which asserts a single patent related to an automated storage system, takes aim at HC Robotics and Invata LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03601, Opex Corporation, v. Invata, LLC et al.

Technology

September 09, 2022, 11:20 AM