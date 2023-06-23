New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Opes Capital Fund I LP. The suit pursues claims against Damarius Bilbo and his sports agency company Evolution Sports LLC, formerly known as Revolution Sports Agency LLC. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to render payment in accordance with an underlying settlement agreement and for attorney's fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02789, Opes Capital Fund I, LP v. Evolution Sports LLC et al.

Business Services

June 23, 2023, 5:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Opes Capital Fund I, LP

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Damarius Bilbo

Evolution Sports LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract