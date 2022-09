New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Charles Horton Jr., Opes Capital Fund I LP and other plaintiffs. The suit pursues claims against Damarius Bilbo and Evolution Sports LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03823, Opes Capital Fund I, LP et al v. Evolution Sports LLC et al.

Georgia

September 23, 2022, 7:24 AM