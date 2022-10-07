Operation Lone Star Use of State Courts Under Fire in Immigr...

News From Law.com

A legal aid defense team, in a civil rights challenge to the governor's border enforcement program, is asking an appellate court to check what it considers the state's abuse of the state's prosecutorial powers in immigration cases. The Fourth District Court of Appeals heard oral argument Thursday in Ex Parte Dominguez-Ortiz to consider a request that misdemeanor criminal trespass charges against him and two others similarly situated be dismissed by ordering the trial court to reverse its denial of relief. The cases are a test of Operation Lone Star's practice of arresting persons in counties the border Mexico, holding them in county or state jails while awaiting their transfer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but keeping their criminal charges active.

Texas

October 07, 2022, 5:31 PM