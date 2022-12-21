New Suit - Employment

Marathon Petroleum and Tesoro Refining & Marketing Co. were hit with a petition to compel arbitration on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Altshuler Berzon on behalf of Operating Engineers Local 3, accuses the defendants of subcontracting work to contractors who are not signatories to the parties' labor agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the respondents. The case is 3:22-cv-09057, Operating Engineers Local 3 v. Marathon Petroleum Co. LP et al.

Energy

December 21, 2022, 5:57 PM