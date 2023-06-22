Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr partners Noah A. Levine and Timothy Perla have stepped in to represent JP Morgan CEO James Dimon and other defendants in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit in connection with the bank's client connection with Jeffrey Epstein. The case, filed May 9 in New York Southern District Court by Grant & Eisenhofer on behalf of Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund, accuses JPMorgan of knowingly operating as many as 55 accounts that Epstein used to allegedly facilitate his 'wide-ranging' human trafficking enterprise. According to the suit, JPMorgan knew of Epstein's conduct as early as 2006 and frequently expressed concerns about the bank’s ongoing relationship with him. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-03903, Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund v. Dimon et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 22, 2023, 8:13 AM