JPMorgan Chase was named as a nominal defendant in a stockholder derivative lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the bank's client connection with Jeffrey Epstein. The suit, brought by Grant & Eisenhofer on behalf of Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund, accuses JPMorgan of knowingly operating as many as 55 accounts that Epstein used to allegedly facilitate his 'wide-ranging' human trafficking enterprise. According to the suit, JPMorgan knew of Epstein's conduct as early as 2006 and frequently expressed concerns about the bank’s ongoing relationship with him. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03903, Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund v. Dimon et al.

May 10, 2023, 6:28 AM

Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund

Grant & Eisenhofer

