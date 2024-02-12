Opening 2 New Offices, Vaughan Baio Prepares for Aggressive ...

News From Law.com

Midsize business litigation and insurance defense firm Vaughan Baio & Partners is opening new offices in Long Island and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, with firm founder and managing partner Joseph Vaughan hinting at more new offices to come in 2024. Vaughan brought on workers' compensation attorney Charli Baldinger from New York boutique Terry Katz & Associates to manage the Long Island location in mid-January, just days before adding on another workers' compensation attorney, Justin Callow, from personal injury firm Malamut & Associates to the firm's preexisting Newark office.

Insurance

February 12, 2024, 4:01 PM

nature of claim: /