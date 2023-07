News From Law.com

As a panel of experts were holding a webinar Thursday on the potential consumer harms of buzzy AI tools, The Washington Post broke the news that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, for possible consumer protection violations. The development served to underscore a central theme of the Association of E-Discovery Specialists' webinar: that companies need to be on extreme alert for potential pitfalls.

July 14, 2023, 6:51 AM

