New Suit - Trademark

OpenAI, developer of the ChatGPT language generator and Dall-E image generator, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Open Artificial Intelligence Inc. and Guy Ravine on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, accuses the defendants of applying for the nearly-identical trademark 'Open AI' on the same day that OpenAI announced its founding. The suit further accuses the defendants of creating a fraudulent website to mislead the USPTO into believing that they were using the 'Open AI' mark in commerce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03918, OpenAI Inc. v. Open Artificial Intelligence Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

August 04, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Openai, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Guy Ravine

Open Artificial Intelligence, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims