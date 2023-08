News From Law.com

OpenAI Inc. has added data protection specialist, Emma Redmond, to its legal team as it prepares to respond to a string of lawsuits and increased regulatory scrutiny. Redmond joined the San Francisco-based company from payments company Stripe, where she was chief privacy officer and global head of privacy and data protection.

