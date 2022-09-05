New Suit - Patent

King & Spalding filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Open Text Corporation, Open Text Holdings Inc. and Open Text SA ULC. The complaint pursues claims against Hyland Software Inc. and asserts six patents related to processing a data stream in a network environment and the flexible and secure transformation of data using stream pipes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01638, Open Text Corporation et al v. Hyland Software, Inc.

California

September 05, 2022, 7:53 AM