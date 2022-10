New Suit - Contract

American Financial Group, a property and casualty insurance company, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The court case, over the alleged failure to pay for labor and materials, was filed by Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman on behalf of Open Systems Integrators Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05895, Open Systems Integrators Inc. v. Great American Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 05, 2022, 4:24 PM