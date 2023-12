News From Law.com

When the legislature reconvenes early next year, one of the most anticipated bills before the New York State Assembly is intended to foster judicial accountability and transparency. The legislation, which passed the Senate in June by a vote of 61-1, would change when proceedings held by the Commission on Judicial Conduct become public, expand the CJC's ability to discipline judges, and impact how the CJC is budgeted.

