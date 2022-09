New Suit - Employment

ManpowerGroup, a Wisconsin-based staffing agency, and Outagamie County were sued Sunday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Heins Employment Law Practice on behalf of GinaMaria Opalescent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01118, Opalescent v. Manpower US Inc. et al.

Business Services

September 26, 2022, 4:44 AM