Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against QBE Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over damages allegedly caused by construction work on neighboring property, was filed by Siegfried Rivera on behalf of Onyx on the Bay Condominium Association. The case is 1:23-cv-21856, Onyx on the Bay Condominium Association Inc. v. QBE Insurance Corp.

Insurance

May 17, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Onyx on the Bay Condominium Association, Inc.

defendants

QBE Insurance Corporation

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute