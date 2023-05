New Suit - Contract

Bowman and Brooke filed a lawsuit Saturday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Onyx Enterprises Canada Inc. The suit, over alleged breach of fiduciary duties, pursues claims against Roman Gerashenko, Daniel Ginzburg and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02913, Onyx Enterprises Canada Inc.

New Jersey

May 30, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Onyx Enterprises Canada Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bowman and Brooke

defendants

Daniel Ginzburg

Parts ID Inc

Roman Gerashenko

Stanislav Royzenshteyn

The Ginzburg Law Firm PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract