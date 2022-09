New Suit - Patent

Wayfair and Shop LC were hit with a copyright and patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Dickinson Wright on behalf of Ontel Products, accuses the defendants of selling a HydroIce evaporative air-cooling product which infringes Ontel's IP rights for its Arctic Air Ultra product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-00911, Ontel Products Corp. v. Shop LC et al.

September 03, 2022, 1:20 PM