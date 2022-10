New Suit - Patent

Dickinson Wright filed a trademark lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Ontel Products Corp. The complaint names Discounts Jungle for allegedly selling counterfeit Arctic Air Ultra evaporative air cooler products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07134, Ontel Products Corporation v. Josha26, Inc. d/b/a/ Discounts Jungle.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 30, 2022, 9:05 PM