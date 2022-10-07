New Suit - Patent

Dickinson Wright filed a patent and copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of consumer product manufacturer Ontel Products Corporation. The complaint takes aim at Beautyko USA Inc., Derma Oil Inc. and other defendants for marketing and selling similar versions of Ontel's 'Arctic air ultra' product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06008, Ontel Products Corporation v. Beautyko USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

