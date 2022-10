Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Strong & Hanni on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Acccelerate 360 to Utah District Court for allegedly defaulting on a master lease agreement. The suit was filed by Ray Quinney & Nebeker on behalf of Onset Financial. The case is 2:22-cv-00670, Onset Financial v. Acccelerate 360 et al.

Utah

October 19, 2022, 5:03 PM